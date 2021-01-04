Kleber posted 16 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and an assist across 29 minutes off the bench in Sunday's loss against the Bulls.

Kleber has been inconsistent with his scoring figures and has reached the 10-point mark in three of his six contests to date, but this was his highest-scoring output of the campaign. He has also grabbed five or more rebounds in four of his last five games, and he's looked productive while holding a steady bench role for the Mavericks. He has played 28 or more minutes in back-to-back games, though, so he might be in line to post better numbers in the future.