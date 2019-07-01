Kleber and the Mavericks agreed to terms Monday on a four-year, $35 million contract, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports.

A deal was expected once the Mavs made Kleber a restricted free agent, and he'll now return to Dallas on a four-year deal that includes a team option. Kleber made 71 appearances last season but he was never able to grab hold of the starting center spot. Dallas will get a healthy Kristaps Porzingis back this season, so Kleber and Dwight Powell could battle for the starting spot next to the 7-3 star.