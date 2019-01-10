Kleber scored 13 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding nine rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 104-94 win over the Suns.

Making only his fourth start, Kleber put together arguably his best game of the season, setting new highs in minutes, scoring and rebounding. The second-year big still doesn't have a consistent role in the Mavs' frontcourt rotation, however -- he played only five minutes Monday against the Lakers -- and until he does, productive nights like this will likely be a rare occurrence.