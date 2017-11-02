Kleber supplied 11 points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two steals across 21 minutes in Wednesday's 119-98 loss to the Clippers.

The 25-year-old saw the most extensive playing time of his young career and produced with it, posting a career-high scoring total. Kleber has the ability to space the floor a la teammate and fellow countryman Dirk Nowitzki, but his minutes have been all over the place in the early going, making him no better than a highly speculative DFS play and long-term prospect in very deep season-long formats.