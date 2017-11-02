Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Leads bench with career-high point total
Kleber supplied 11 points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two steals across 21 minutes in Wednesday's 119-98 loss to the Clippers.
The 25-year-old saw the most extensive playing time of his young career and produced with it, posting a career-high scoring total. Kleber has the ability to space the floor a la teammate and fellow countryman Dirk Nowitzki, but his minutes have been all over the place in the early going, making him no better than a highly speculative DFS play and long-term prospect in very deep season-long formats.
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.