Kleber (rib) tallied zero points (0-1 FG) and two rebounds in 13 minutes in Thursday's 118-95 loss to the Clippers.

Kleber had missed the Mavericks' previous three games with a fractured rib and an illness, but he was given the green light to play Thursday after putting in a full practice earlier this week. The 32-year-old has logged fewer than 20 minutes in each of his last three appearances and will likely struggle to see meaningful playing time so long as Dereck Lively, Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington are all available in the frontcourt.