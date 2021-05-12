Kleber (Achilles) tallied three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 14 minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Mavericks' 133-104 loss to the Grizzlies.

Back in action after a four-game absence, Kleber was limited to a minor reserve role as the Mavericks attempted to ease him back in. He doesn't appear on track to sit out the second half of the Mavs' back-to-back set Wednesday versus the Pelicans, but Kleber won't necessarily see his minutes pick up in a significant way. The Mavericks could get Kristaps Porzingis (knee) back from a seven-game hiatus, which would leave less playing time to go around for the likes of Kleber, Dwight Powell, Willie Cauley-Stein and Nicolo Melli.