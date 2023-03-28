Kleber (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
Kleber took a seat for the second half of a back-to-back set Monday to rest his surgically repaired hamstring but has a chance to return to game action Wednesday. Before his absence, he appeared in eight straight contests (five starts), averaging 5.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 27.6 minutes.
More News
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Out Monday•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Questionable for Monday's contest•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Productive in return to bench•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Not starting Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Drains game-winning triple•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Poor outing against Spurs•