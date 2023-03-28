Kleber (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.

Kleber took a seat for the second half of a back-to-back set Monday to rest his surgically repaired hamstring but has a chance to return to game action Wednesday. Before his absence, he appeared in eight straight contests (five starts), averaging 5.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 27.6 minutes.