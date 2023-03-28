Kleber (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.

Kleber took a seat for the second half of a back-to-back set Monday to rest his surgically repaired hamstring but has a chance to return to game action Wednesday. Before his absence, he appeared in eight straight contests (five starts), averaging 5.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 27.6 minutes.

More News