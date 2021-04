Kleber (back) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.

The Mavs are once again listing three of their regular starters as questionable, while Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) and Josh Richardson (hamstring) are both doubtful. Kleber played through a bruised back Monday against the Kings, but he saw only 10 first-half minutes and did not start the second half.