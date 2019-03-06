Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Listed questionable
Kleber (knee) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.
Kleber has what the Mavs are calling a "knee effusion," and they'll wait to see how he feels closer to tip-off before making a final call. Kleber is no longer a regular starer, but he's still averaged more than 21 minutes per game off the bench over his last four contests.
