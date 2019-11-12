Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Logs 33 minutes in Monday's loss
Kleber contributed 15 points (4-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 116-106 loss to the Celtics.
Kleber drew his second consecutive start at center and matched his career high in made threes. He also fell just two minutes shy of matching his career high minute total, as Kristaps Porzingis got into foul trouble, resulting in Kleber spending some time at power forward alongside former starting center Dwight Powell, who logged 30 minutes. It's unclear whether Kleber will continue to hold down the fort as the starting five going forward, but regardless he's fairly likely to more or less split time with Powell.
