Kleber (toe) scored two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and added two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 11 minutes Saturday in the Mavericks' 118-108 loss to the Pelicans.

Kleber, who had been sidelined since Nov. 8 with a dislocated toe, was finally cleared to return to action, though he took hold of only a minor role in the Dallas rotation. The Mavericks will likely keep close tabs on Kleber's playing time over the next several games, though the 31-year-old shouldn't be expected to take on a regular 20-plus-minute role even once he's fully ramped up. Once Dereck Lively (ankle) is back in action, Kleber will primarily be competing with Dwight Powell, Derrick Jones and Grant Williams for minutes in the frontcourt.