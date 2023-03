Kleber will enter the first unit for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

Kleber is joined by Jaden Hardy, Josh Green, Reggie Bullock and Dwight Powell in the starting lineup with the Mavericks missing Luka Doncic (thigh), Kyrie Irving (foot) and Tim Hardaway (calf) on Wednesday. Although we haven't seen what a starting workload looks like for Kleber, he can be expected to handle 25-30 minutes.