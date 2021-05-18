Coach Rick Carlisle indicated Tuesday that Klekber is "making progress" and did some light shooting during Tuesday's practice, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports. "The hope is that he can do a little more tomorrow. We're hopeful he's going to be OK, but it's early. Tomorrow is going to be a big day to see how he's progressed," said Carlisle.

It sounds like Wednesday will be a big day for Kleber in determining where he goes moving forward. More information on his status for Saturday's postseason opener versus the Clippers will likely surface at that point.