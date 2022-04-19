Kleber finished with a season-high 25 points (8-11 FG, 8-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go with six rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes off the bench Monday in the Mavericks' 110-104 win over the Jazz in Game 2 of the first-round series.

Playing without Luka Doncic (calf) for the second game in a row, the Mavericks desperately needed members of their supporting cast to step up in order to even the series before heading to Utah for Games 3 and 4. Jalen Brunson stepped up as the Mavs' go-to scorer and finished with a career-high 41 points, while the 6-foot-10 Kleber's red-hot shooting from downtown limited the impact that three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert typically has near the rim. Kleber, who had missed the final four games of the regular season with an ankle injury, had converted only 29.7 percent of his field-goal attempts and 20.3 percent of his three-point tries since the All-Star break prior to Monday's eruption. With that in mind, DFS players shouldn't expect Kleber to replicate this sort of performance as the series shifts to Utah.