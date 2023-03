Head coach Jason Kidd relayed Thursday that Kleber will have restricted minutes "for a while," Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Kleber played 24 minutes off the bench in his return to action Tuesday, so his workload isn't too short of the 25.6 per game he's averaging on the year. Even when he's back in a full capacity, Kleber doesn't produce at a rate that enters him into the fantasy conversation in most leagues.