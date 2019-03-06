Kleber (knee) is not expected to be available for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Kleber is battling some inflammation in his left knee, and the Mavs will likely hold him out of action on a precautionary basis. The forward is coming off of an eight-point, five-rebound, four-assist game Monday against the Nets.

