Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Not expected to play
Kleber (knee) is not expected to be available for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Kleber is battling some inflammation in his left knee, and the Mavs will likely hold him out of action on a precautionary basis. The forward is coming off of an eight-point, five-rebound, four-assist game Monday against the Nets.
More News
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...