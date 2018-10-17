Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Not listed on Mavs' injury report
Kleber is not listed on the Mavs' pregame injury report.
Kleber left the team's preseason finale with tightness in his lower back, but the fact that he's not even on the report suggests it was never anything serious. Expect Kleber to be available in full capacity Wednesday night against Phoenix.
More News
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Suffers injury, questionable to return•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Strong defense in preseason win•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Records career-high 10 rebounds•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Will come off bench Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Starting at center Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Heads to bench Wednesday•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...