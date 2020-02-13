Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Not starting Wednesady
Kleber isn't in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Kings, Mike Peasley of the Dallas Mavericks Radio Network reports.
Kleber started five of the last six games but will head to the bench Wednesday as he is 12 for his last 36 from the field. Courtney Lee will join the starting five as Luka Doncic (ankle) also makes his return.
