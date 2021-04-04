Kleber (leg) is not listed on the injury report for Monday's game against the Jazz.
Kleber had to miss Saturday's game due to a leg injury, but it doesn't look like it will keep him out any further. Kleber will likely return to the starting lineup for his regular workload.
