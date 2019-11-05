Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Officially questionable
Kleber (knee) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against Orlando.
Kleber took a step in the right direction by participating in Tuesday's practice, and the team has officially tagged him as questionable. Dwight Powell and Boban Marjanovic would benefit if Kleber misses another game.
