Kleber will enter the NBA's health and safety protocols Sunday and be sidelined for the next 10-to-14 days, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Kleber started the past three games for the Mavericks but will now be unavailable for at least 10 days, indicating that he potentially tested positive for coronavirus. Jalen Brunson, Josh Richardson and Dorian Finney-Smith all missed Saturday's contest due to the COVID-19 protocols and remain questionable going forward. James Johnson figures to have an increased role while Kleber is sidelined.