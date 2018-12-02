Kleber (knee) won't be available to play Sunday against the Clippers, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Kleber missed Friday's matchup due to the same knee issue, and he's evidently not healthy enough yet to take the court. He's averaging 6.5 points along with 3.6 rebounds over 18.6 minutes in 19 games this season, and his next opportunity to return will come Tuesday against Portland.