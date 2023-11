The Mavericks announced Saturday that Kleber (toe) will miss at least two weeks, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Kleber has been dealing with a right small toe dislocation recently, and while he was initially considered day-to-day, the Mavericks will elect to shut him down for multiple weeks to focus on his recovery. Dereck Lively and Dwight Powell are candidates to see increased run in his absence.