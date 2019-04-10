Kleber is out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to left knee soreness, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Kleber will miss the Mavs' final game of the season. He'll finish the year having played at least 70 games for a second straight year, and he upped his averages nearly across the board. In 21.2 minutes, Kleber averaged 6.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, 1.1 threes and 1.0 assist per contest.