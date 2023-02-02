Kleber (hamstring) will remain out for the Mavericks' upcoming five-game road trip but has been cleared for contact work, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Following the Mavs' road trip, Kleber will have just two chances to play before the All-Star break, with a return before the festivities being his initial goal. He's been sidelined since Dec. 12 due to a right knee sprain and hamstring tear. More information on his recovery should emerge as he continues to ramp up his activity.