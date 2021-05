Kleber (Achilles) will not play Tuesday against the Heat, and he'll likely miss two or three additional games, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Kleber was questionable coming into the day, but it looks like he never really had much of a chance to take the floor. Coach Rick Carlisle confirmed that the forward's sore Achilles will keep him out for at least a few games, so he can be safely ruled out for at least Thursday (vs. BRO) and Friday (vs. CLE).