Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Out Saturday
Kleber is listed as out for Saturday's game against the Rockets for undisclosed reasons, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Kleber, who scored five points in 24 minutes Wednesday, is listed as out for Sunday's game although no cause has been listed. Dorian Finney-Smith should help eat up the minutes in Kleber's absence.
