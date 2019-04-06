Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Out Sunday
Kleber is out for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies due to a bruised right knee.
Kleber picked up the injury during Friday's loss to the Grizzlies. While he's out, Dirk Nowitzki and Dorian Finney-Smith are candidates to see more run.
