Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Out Tuesday
Kleber (toe) will watch Tuesday's tilt against the Nuggets from the sidelines, Mark Followill of Fox Sports Southwest reports.
Kleber has been nursing a sprained toe and will sit out Tuesday as a result. His absence does not figure to have too much of an impact on the Mavericks' rotation. Consider him day-to-day heading into Thursday's game against the Clippers.
