Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Out Wednesday
Kleber (knee) won't suit up for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Kleber is battling some inflammation in his left knee and will be held out Wednesday. Dirk Nowitzki, Dorian Finney-Smith and Salah Mejri are candidates for increased run with Kleber out. the injury doesn't appear to be overly serious and Kleber can be considered day-to-day heading into Friday's tilt with Orlando.
