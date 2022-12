Kleber (knee) will not play Wednesday against Cleveland.

Kleber picked up a sprained knee against OKC on Monday and was considered questionable coming into the day. He'll miss at least one contest, meaning the likes of Dwight Powell, Christian Wood and Dorian Finney-Smith could each pick up a few more minutes. Kleber's absence could also be an opportunity for Davis Bertans to see some run off the Mavs' bench.