Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Participates in practice Tuesday
Kleber (knee) took part in Tuesday's practice, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Kleber missed Sunday's contest against the Cavaliers due to a right knee issue, so it's good to see him back out on the court. "Maxi's doing better and is so far trending the right way, so see how he feels tomorrow," stated coach Rick Carlisle.
More News
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Ruled out vs. Cavs•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Deemed questionable Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Scores 14 points off the bench•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Coming off bench•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Scores 14 points in starting role•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Starting at center Sunday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...