Kleber (knee) had 10 points (2-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and one assist in a 106-102 loss to the Suns on Wednesday.

Kleber's sore knee did not affect his playing time, as the 28-year-old played more minutes than those he averaged last season (25.5). However, Kleber struggled with his shot and will hope for a better performance in Friday's Christmas showdown against the Lakers.