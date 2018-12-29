Kleber contributed seven points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds, and two blocks in 29 minutes during Friday's 114-112 loss to the Pelicans.

Kleber drew his second straight start with Wesley Matthews (sore foot) sidelined for this one and Dennis Smith (wrist) missing Wednesday's matchup. Kleber swatted a career high six blocks in Wednesday's win over the Pelicans, and his four dimes in Friday's loss matched his career high in that category. It's unclear whether Matthews will be ready to go for Sunday's bout with the Thunder, but if not Kleber could be in line to draw a third straight start.