Kleber compiled five points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 33 minutes during Thursday's 116-100 loss to the Kings.

Kleber was back in the lineup after missing just one game with a wrist injury. He played 33 minutes and did not appear hampered by the injury. He ended with just five points but was able to contribute across the board, highlighting his ability to have value even without scoring. Kleber is going to play big minutes as long as he is healthy and should be considered for streaming purposes as opposed to a regular rotational spot.