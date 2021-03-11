Kleber amassed 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 115-104 victory over the Spurs.

Kleber maintained his spot in the opening lineup and came within three rebounds of a double-double. While the production was certainly serviceable, the bigger story here is the fact he played 33 minutes, keeping Dwight Powell firmly planted on the bench. If Kleber is going to be playing significant minutes from here on, he is absolutely worth a look in 12-team leagues.