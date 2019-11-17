Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Plays 38 minutes in start
Kleber produced 10 points (4-10 Fg, 2-8 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, and one block in 38 minutes during Saturday's 110-102 victory over Toronto.
Kleber moved into the starting lineup Saturday, playing a whopping 38 minutes in the impressive victory. Kleber has been a sneaky source of fantasy value this season, currently putting up top-120 numbers, with the majority of his value being tied to blocks and free throw percentage. He is not the most appealing option but seems to have a consistent role whether starting or coming off the bench.
