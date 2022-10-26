Kleber finished with seven points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and two blocks over 28 minutes during Tuesday's 113-111 loss to the Pelicans.

Kleber played a season-high 28 minutes in the loss, with head coach Jason Kidd opting to roll with him down the stretch. Based on what we have seen thus far this season, the Mavericks are more than happy to change things up when it comes to the frontcourt rotation, meaning Kleber warrants very little attention outside of deeper formats.