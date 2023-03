Kleber notched three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 137-128 overtime win over San Antonio.

Kleber struggled to make an impact in the 28 minutes he logged, and both Dwight Powell and Christian Wood visibly outplayed him. This might have bene nothing more than a bad outing, however, and Kleber's role as a starter should be safe ahead of Friday's matchup against the Lakers.