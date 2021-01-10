Kleber entered the NBA's health and safety protocol Sunday following a positive test for COVID-19, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

The Mavericks shut down their practice facility was news of Kleber's positive test became known. The team will conduct contact tracing to determine whether any other staff members or players may have been exposed by Kleber, who will need to complete a 10-to-14-day quarantine and test negative before being eligible to rejoin the team. Prior to Kleber's positive test, the Mavericks had already placed three other players in the health and safety protocol (Dorian Finney-Smith, Josh Richardson and Jalen Brunson) after one of the trio had also tested positive.