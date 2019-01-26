Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Posts 12 points, four blocks in win
Kleber put up 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four blocks, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 22 minutes during Friday's 106-101 win over the Pistons.
Kleber finished with a career high in made threes and swatted at least three blocks for the eighth time through 44 appearances this season. He has scored in double figures only 10 times and remains best reserved for use in deep leagues, but Kleber has established himself as one of the team's most reliable reserves.
