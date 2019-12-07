Kleber amassed 12 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and a steal during Wednesday's 121-114 win over the Timberwolves.

This now makes it back-to-back games in which the 27-year-old forward has averaged at least 10 points, the first time he has done that since Nov. 11. It is clear Kleber's split of minutes with fellow big man Dwight Powell does hinder the former's value, but his career-high 8.4 points and 5.9 rebounds averaged this season may warrant fantasy owners in deeper leagues to give him a try.