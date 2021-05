Kleber (Achilles) was able to go through a full practice Monday, Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Kleber has missed the last four games with a sore Achilles, but this is a big step in the right direction. Coach Rick Carlisle did not make any promises as far as Kleber's status for Tuesday's game at Memphis, but it looks like he'll have a realistic chance to make his return.