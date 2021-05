Kleber (Achilles) is probable for Saturday's Game 1 against the Clippers, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Kleber missed the final two games of the regular season due to Achilles soreness, but he should be good to go for the Mavericks' first playoff game against the Clippers. In his 50 appearances this season, he averaged 7.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 26.8 minutes.