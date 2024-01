Kleber (toe) is listed as probable ahead of Monday's game against the Pelicans.

Kleber had been sidelined since Nov. 8 with a dislocated toe before making his return Saturday, when he posted two points, two rebounds, one assist and a steal in 11 minutes. The 31-year-old pro has been given a probable tag ahead of Monday's game, so he should be able to suit up barring a setback. With Derrick Jones (calf) listed as doubtful, Kleber could be in line for an uptick in minutes if he can go.