Kleber (Achilles) is probable for Wednesday's Game 5 versus the Clippers, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 29-year-old has been managing the Achilles issue since early May, and he's expected to continue playing through the injury Wednesday. Kleber is coming off a rough outing in Game 4, as he had zero points (0-3 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes.