Kleber (knee) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Blazers.
Kleber is dealing with a bruised right knee, but it's not expected to keep him from Tuesday's game, which falls on the second half of a back-to-back. He played 24 minutes in Monday's win over Utah, logging 11 points, three rebounds and three assists for his third consecutive game with double-digit scoring.
