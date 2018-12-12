Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Probable with sprained toe
Kleber is probable Wednesday against the Hawks due to a sprained left great toe, Mark Followill of Fox Sports Southwest reports.
Kleber seems to have aggravated his toe during Monday's game against the Magic. More information about his status may arrive following morning shootaround.
