Kleber closed with 14 points (4-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 110-104 loss to the Hornets.

After starting the prior five games, Kleber moved back to the second unit Sunday and had his best scoring performance since October, setting a new season high for made threes in the process. The 31-year-old's lack of consistent offense makes him a generally unappealing fantasy option, but his ability to contribute in both threes and blocks can allow him to pop on occasion as a bargain DFS tournament dart throw.