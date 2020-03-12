Kleber supplied 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 38 minutes Wednesday, as the Mavericks beat the Nuggets 113-97.

With Kristaps Porzingis (rest) and Dorian Finney-Smith (hip) inactive, Kleber was a boom candidate. While the usage and playing time was there, Boban Marjanovic (31 points, 17 rebounds) stole the spotlight. Nonetheless, Kleber hit double-digit scoring in consecutive contests for the first time since mid-January. The Mavericks will likely be fully healthy by their next game, which is in limbo given the ongoing international health scare.